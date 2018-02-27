Mumbai Police identifies woman found dead on railway track

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police has identified a woman who was found dead on a railway track between the Sion to Kurla Railway stations.

The deceased has been identified as Pratiksha Vishal Shinde, a native of Vijayawada or Yashavantnagar in Solapur district.

She was associated with the Local Arms-1 unit of the Mumbai Police.

Police said Shinde was possibly hit by the Hyderabad DN Express while crossing the railway track.

Kurla Railway Police station officials have visited the site of the incident and shifted Shinde's body to the Rajawadi Hospital for a post-mortem.

A case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been registered at the Kurla Railway Police station.