Mumbai rail, road traffic update: Fast line local train service resumed at Nallasopara

Mumbai: Mumbai on Monday woke up to another day of rainfall with reports of water logging in several parts of the city. Heavy rains once again hit parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai in the wee hours on Monday. However, the train services are unaffected this time.
Following are the live and latest updates:
* All out efforts being made to clear tracks of flood water thru constant monitoring, heavy duty pumps, etc. A K Gupta, GM, WR reached Nallasopara to ensure uninterrupted rail traffic there. All 4 (Up/Dn fast & Up/Dn slow) lines working there now after water level brought down. After the opening of UP fast line at Nallasopara after bringing down the water level, Mail/Express trains of UP direction are now being worked on it as usual: Western Railway
* Visuals of massive water-logging in Hindmata area, due to heavy rainfall.
* After water level came down on UP fast line at Nallasopara to 130 mm, suburban services have been started on it from about 11.30 hrs. However, long-distance trains are being passed from UP slow line ex Virar to Vasai Road in view of Safety, tweets Western Railway
* Heavy duty pumps are being used to pump out water from railway tracks at Dadar, Matunga Road, Goregaon & other locations. All efforts are being made to ensure smooth functioning of Western Railway suburban services despite very heavy & incessant rainfall: Western Railway
* Mumbai Police, meanwhile, issued an advisory saying that the visibility today, will mostly be poor, please ride and drive with care.
* Train services affected towards Kalyan after a wall collapsed near platform no. 1 at Sandhurst Road Railway Station on the Central Harbour lines in Mumbai.
* Due to water over 180 mm on Up fast line at Nallasopara, traffic stopped on it, hence there is a delay of about 15 mins in suburban trains. Other 3 lines at Nallasopara working with trains running at restricted speed: Western Railway
* Due to very heavy rains since last night, water on tracks at Nallasopara. Traffic on UP fast line stopped as water reached 180 mm above rail level. Trains running on other 3 lines at Nallasopara on restricted speed: Western Railway
* In view of water 180 mm above rail level due to incessant rains, traffic on UP fast line at Nallasopara Station has been stopped. Trains are running late by 15 to 20 minutes and regulation of various Mumbai bound trains at/beyond Virar.
* Trains are being run at restricted speed at Nala Sopara due to water on railway tracks. There is no water logging anywhere else on Western Railway routes. Suburban services are functioning: PRO, Western Railway
* Initially there was no disruption in the train services due to rains. Western Railways Suburban services were running normally.