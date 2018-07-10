हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai Rains

Mumbai rail, road traffic update: Local train services halted at Nala Sopara due to waterlogging

The Mumbai local train services - one of the convenient means of communication in the city - have also been affected. The trains are reportedly running late.

Mumbai rail, road traffic update: Local train services halted at Nala Sopara due to waterlogging
Twitter/@WesternRly

Heavy rains once again gripped Mumbai for a fourth consecutive day with reports of water-logged streets and slow traffic since Tuesday early morning. The downpour has the hit normal life bringing the city and its suburbs to a standstill. The Mumbai local train services - one of the convenient means of communication in the city - have also been affected. The trains are reportedly running late.

Here are the live updates:

* Due to heavy rains, local train services between Vasai and Virar to remain suspended until further information.

* Trains are running normally on Central Railway's all three lines, main, harbour and trans-harbour.

* Due to very heavy water level on fast lines at Nallasopara due to very heavy rains.

* Due to heavy rains, Up and Down through line at Nala Sopara is halted. However, local trains on Western Suburbs are running late by 10 to 15 minutes between Virar to Churchgate, says Divisional Railway Manager, Western railway

Tags:
Mumbai RainsMumbai TrafficMumbai trains status

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close