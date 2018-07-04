हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai rain continues to affect city, local trains running late: Live updates

Despite promises of better preparedness from the BMC, Mumbaikars face hardships every year and this time too it seems no different.

Mumbai on Wednesday woke up to another day of rainfall which is likely to leave many areas of the city flooded, playing havoc with road and rail traffic. As the city continues to reel under the rain, there have been reports of train services being delayed from several parts of the city. Despite promises of better preparedness from the BMC, Mumbaikars face hardships every year and this time too it seems no different.

Following are the live and latest updates of all rain-related developments from the Maximum City:

All local trains between Churchgate and Virar are running late by at least 10 to 15 minutes.

* Several local trains are running late and a few of them have been rescheduled. 

* In view of safety, trains are being run at 20 kmph near Andheri.

* The Met department on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall to persist for the next couple of days.

* It has constantly been raining in several parts of Mumbai and in the suburbs since Tuesday morning. Heavy downpour resulting in water-logging was reported from many residential localities in the city.

