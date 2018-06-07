हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Rains

Mumbai comes to a halt due to heavy rains, BMC to work overtime in view of waterlogging

MUMBAI: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai since Thursday morning bringing the city to a standstill. Many low lying areas have reported waterlogging. Parts of Khar, Sion and Worli are the worst hit with people seen walking in knee-deep water.

From 11am-12 noon, the BMC automatic weather stations reportedly recorded 15 mm rain in Kurla, 13mm in Chembur, 26mm in Goregaon, and 18 mm in Malad. In view of the heavy rain predictions, the Bombay Municipal Corporation has cancelled the leaves of its officers on Saturday and Sunday.

As per the India Meteorological Department, Monsoon has advanced and rain is likely to increase over coastal Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra, from Thursday. "The widespread rainfall activity is likely to continue till 10th June. It is very likely to extend to north coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai from tomorrow. Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these regions is also very likely during this period," the IMD release said.

Due to heavy rains, a Jet Airways 9W-117 London-Mumbai flight had to be diverted on Thursday. Western Railway has also warned commuters not to use the service if rain is over 70 mm. There have been no reports of trains being delayed so far. 

