Mumbai Rains

Mumbai rains: Heavy showers likely in next 24 hours, predicts MeT department

The weather department, earlier in the day, said that the intensity of rainfall might go up on July 13, Friday and July 14, Saturday.

Mumbai: The Metereological (MeT) Department on Wednesday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to hit Mumbai and surrounding areas in next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway is still struggling to resume local train services between Vasai and Virar stretch. People in Vasai and Nalasopara are facing lack of water, food and electric supply.

According to the Met department's forecast, the north-west part of the country will receive rainfall for the next three to four days with the temperature going further down.

Mumbai has been reeling under heavy rains for the last couple of days with reports of waterlogged roads and streets.

Both the traffic and local train services were badly hit by the downpour.

While several schools announced a closure, the Dabbawalas suspended their services.

