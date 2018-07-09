हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jet Airways

Mumbai rains: Jet Airways offers relief to stranded passengers with penalty waiver

Mumbai has been reeling under heavy rainfall since early Monday morning. Heavy showers have disrupted both traffic and train services with reports of water-logging in several areas of the city.

File photo

New Delhi: Private Airline Jet Airways on Monday offered relief to stranded passengers issuing a waiver on penalties due to date or flight change, refund and no-show (including fare difference if any) on all confirmed tickets for flights operating to and from Mumbai for July 9, 2018.

On Saturday, the airline requested all passengers to plan their travel accordingly for seamless check-in and boarding. "Pls check your flight status here: http://bitly.com/9wfltstatus," Jet Airways had tweeted.

The weather condition has also prompted the government to declare a holiday for all the schools and colleges across the city. 

Trains were running 10 to 15 minutes late at Central and Harbour lines. On Western lines, trains were running 15 to 20 minutes late. 

All 400 people got stuck at Mithagar area in Vasai due to water-logging.

The meteorological department has forecast very heavy rains in the city till Tuesday.

Mumbai Police issued an advisory for citizens asking them to not venture into sea water. Issuing a helpline number, the authority said please contact lifeguards on beach or contact on 1916 or 101.

