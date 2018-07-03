Mumbai rains, live updates: Line towards Churchgate restored; Harbour Line open for traffic

Heavy rains from the early hours of Tuesday once again left Mumbai rather vulnerable with reports of submerged roads and slow traffic movement being reported from several parts of the city. While the BMC promises better preparedness for rains each year, Mumbaikars each year have to face repeated hardships and this time is no different.

Following are the live and latest updates of all rain-related developments from the Maximum City:

* The up fast line towards Churchgate station restored and first train passed on it between Andheri and Vile Parle. Now three lines including harbour lines opened for traffic. Restoration of remaining lines in full swing

* Food packets provided to workers at the site who are continously engaged in the restoration of tracks at Andheri to start the traffic at the earliest. Food packets, tea and water were arranged at various stations for passengers as well.

* Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal says that while the Andheri bridge collapse mishap is unfortunate, there have been reduction in the number of such instances because of the safety measures being undertaken by Indian Railways and government. He further said that joint safety audit of all such bridges would be carried out with IIT experts to overcome all flaws.

* The Central Railway has cancelled four intercity trains, scheduled to depart on Wednesday, in the wake of forecast of heavy trains clubbed with high tide in Mumbai area.

* Railways Minister Piyush Goyal visited the Andheri bridge accident site and assured that the local train services in Mumbai will be restored completely by tonight. An inquiry has been ordered into the road overbridge collapse and the report has to be submitted within 15 days.

* Mumbai University has announced that all those who could not appear for their exams on Tuesday due to heavy rain will be allowed to write their exams again. The revised schedule for the exams will be announced soon.

* Traffic on the Harbour line near Andheri has been restored and the Railways is working to reinstate all remaining sections too. A part of Road Over Bridge had collapsed in Andheri in the morning.

* High tide to hit Mumbai at 1530hrs. Met department urges locals to exercise caution.

* Today's Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani (Train No. 12951) rescheduled to 1900hrs. Click here for more train-related updates.

* A double-decker bus smashed against an overhead girder.

* With Bandra-Goregaon section closed, WR suburban travellers permitted on CR between Ghatkopar and CSMT for today.

* Did you know? A local train stopped just metres short of where a part of the Andheri bridge collapsed. Read here about the heroic driver who saved lives.

* Movement on harbour line could return to normal by 1400hrs.

* Skymet Weather predicts heavy rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours in Mumbai, Thane and other cities in Maharashtra including Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Satara and Pune. Goa too will receive heavy rainfall.

* BEST plying 39 extra buses on Western Line route between Bandra and Andheri.

*News agency ANI reports that the railway tracks at Sion station is completely submerged due to heavy rainfall. Other reports suggest that despite the submerged tracks, trains here are running with minimum delays.

* Railway minister Piyush Goel orders for an enquiry by Commissioner of Rail Safety into the Andheri bridge collapse incident. Read full report here.

* NDRF using dog squad to check for people who may still be trapped under the debris.

* Packets of food and water reportedly being provided to passengers on board long-distance trains which are stranded in and around Mumbai.

* BMC's disaster management unit says five people were injured in the Andheri bridge collapse - two are in ICU and three have received fractures.

* Stepping out to take a train? Click here for all the latest updates you must know.

* Wester Railway has issued helpline numbers:

WR HelpLine numbers in view of affected traffic In Mumbai are as under :-

Andheri -

022676 30054

Churchgate -

02267622540

Borivali-

02267634053

Mumbai Central-

* One of the two injured at Andheri being taken to safety:

* Western Railway urges commuters to 'travel only if very necessary' between Virar-Goregaon, Bandra-Churchgate.

* Zee News' Ankur Tyagi reports that the Andheri bridge was in need of repairs and that repairs already done were shoddy in nature.

* Officials of Western Railway say they cannot estimate when normal services would resume as the extent of damage to the track due to part of the Andheri bridge collapsing has not yet been ascertained.

* Central railway has extended routes of some locals to clear extra rush from Ghatkopar station.

* News agency ANI reports that two people have received injuries at the site where part of the Andheri bridge collapsed.

* This is how Mumbai skyline looks right now -

* Important information for passengers at Bandra and Goregaon station:



* Central Railway says crowd management machinery bolstered at all of its stations from Ghatkopar onwards. Harbour line passengers can travel on Central Railway.

* An NDRF team is at the spot. Sources say rescue personnel suspect people may be trapped under the debris.

* Between 25 lakh to 30 lakh people daily make use of the railway line which passes through the area where a part of the Andheri bridge collapsed. The morning peak hours see maximum rush.

* A video shot by a local commuter shows the part of the Andheri bridge which collapsed:



* No flight delays reported so far from or to Mumbai airport. If rain persists in its intensity, there is a strong possibility of flights getting either cancelled or diverted.

* Western Railway confirms traffic on all lines is held up because of the collapse.

* Mumbai fire department confirms part of Gokhale bridge has collapsed. "We are at the spot and trying to check with locals if anyone is missing and may be trapped in the debris."

* Zee News reporters at the scene report that the bridge connects Andheri West and East. The bridge collapsed on a railway track but, fortunately, there are no reports of any casualty. Traffic has been diverted and train services are expected to be affected.

* Breaking: Part of a bridge in Andheri West has collapsed. News agency ANI reports that four fire brigade vehicles have been rushed to the spot. The cause of the collapse is not yet known.

* Traffic movement on Western Express Highway is far slower than on regular days as rains continue to lash the city.

* Local commuters report trains are running late from Borivali, reportedly due to technical snags at Andheri and Vile Parle.

* Central Railways' announcement:



* There are reports of several local trains running late by up to 15 minutes. Water-logging seen at Dombivli, Thane, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Sion and Dadar stations.

* Private weather monitoring agency Skymet Weather says between 0830hrs on Monday and 0530hrs today, Santa Cruz has received 97mm of rains.

* Rains becoming heavier in the city as the clock strikes 0800hrs. Office-goers may be caught in the middle of an intense downpour.

* There is no word yet on if the schedules of local trains will be affected by the continuous rainfall.

* Water-logging has been reported once again from several residential localities in the city. Overflowing drains are only adding to the problem as Mumbai wakes up to another rainy day.

* It has been raining constantly in many parts of Mumbai and in the suburbs since the early hours of Tuesday morning. The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall to persist for most parts of the day.