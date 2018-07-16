हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Rains

Mumbai rains live updates: Wet start to week as city gears up for more showers

The weekend may have provided respite to locals from crumbling civic services but the grind begins again under a dark and gloomy Mumbai sky.

IANS Photo

Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rains for several hours lasting well into the wee Monday morning as the city geared up for what could be another extremely wet week ahead.

Monsoon has made a powerful impact on the city with several localities reporting waterlogging and Sunday even witnessing the highest tide of the season at 4.97 metres. Locals said it felt like the sea was exploding but it was negotiating land that has been a massive challenge. Pothole-ridden roads, submerged rail tracks, clogged streets, crumbling bridges - the last few weeks in Mumbai have been quite a nightmare for residents even as politicians play the usual game of shifting the blame and waiting for nature to take its own course.

Monday is expected to be no different with the Met department predicting heavy showers for most parts of the day.

Here are the live and latest updates:

* There are no reports of local trains running late as of now.

* Waterlogging reported from Chembur due to heavy overnight rains.

* Cars found negotiating Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road tough last Sunday night because of the heavy showers. No reports of waterlogging here though.

