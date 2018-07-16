हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai local train

Mumbai rains: Local train services likely to get affected; Get details

In last 18 hours, Mumbai witnessed 80-90mm rains and highest tide of the season at 4.97 metres. 

File photo (PTI)

MUMBAI: The services of Mumbai local trains are likely to get affected on Monday as city residents faced yet another night of endless rainfall that led to waterlogging and overflooding of tracks.

As Mumbaikars pondered over extending their weekend as heavy showers continued to lash on Monday morning, latest reports claim waterlogging and overflooding of tracks has subsided in most areas with Mumbai local trains operating as usual without any delays. Waterlogging was reported from several parts of the city including Chembur, Jogeshwari and Vikhroli. 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfalls will continue to lash the Maximum city. In last 18 hours, Mumbai witnessed 80-90mm rains. The city witnessed the highest tide of the season at 4.97 metres.

On Sunday, train operations on Western Railway's suburban line were stopped for about half an hour today after the Railways was informed by a commuter about "soil erosion" at a subway between Khar and Santacruz stations, an official said. Suburban trains started plying on the Up and Down Harbour route at 5:45pm and on the Fast and Slow corridor between 5:50pm and 5:52pm, a WR official said.

Meanwhile, the Modak Sagar – one of the six reservoirs which supply water to Mumbai – started overflowing on Sunday afternoon.

With agency inputs

