Mumbai Rains

Mumbai rains: Local trains on harbour, central, western line and road traffic live updates

Heavy rains once again hit parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai in the wee hours on Monday.

ANI photo

Mumbai: Mumbai on Monday woke up to another day of rainfall with reports of water logging in several parts of the city. Heavy rains once again hit parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai in the wee hours on Monday. However, the train services are unaffected this time.

Following are the live and latest updates:

Trains are being run at restricted speed at Nala Sopara due to water on railway tracks. There is no water logging anywhere else on Western Railway routes. Suburban services are functioning: PRO, Western Railway

* Initially there was no disruption in the train services due to rains. Western Railways Suburban services were running normally.

