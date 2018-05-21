Mumbai’s Sion Hospital doctors on strike over thrashing of JJ Hospital doctors

Days after two resident doctors at JJ Hospital were allegedly thrashed by the family of a patient on May 19, resident doctors of Sion hospital in Mumbai have called for a one-day strike on Monday. This comes two days after a strike was held by JJ Hospital doctors.

The resident doctors were allegedly beaten up when a patient, who was being treated for a gall bladder ailment, died on Saturday. The family members of the patient alleged that it was due to negligence on the doctors’ part.

Angered by this, some relatives of the patient also went on ransacking and vandalised a ward of the JJ Hospital. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

Following the incident, the Mumbai Police arrested four members of the patient’s family on charges of assaulting the doctors on duty. One of the accused has been absconding since the incident took place.

"Both doctors and one policeman sustained minor injuries. We have registered a case. Four people have been arrested, one person is absconding," a police official had said. The four accused, who were arrested in connection with the incident, have been sent to the judicial custody by a local court.

(With ANI inputs)