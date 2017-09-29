close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» » »

Mumbai stampede: It is going to happen, they have been warning for 3 years about Elphinstone Road Station

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 21:22
Mumbai stampede: It is going to happen, they have been warning for 3 years about Elphinstone Road Station
This picture shows how narrow the ill-fated bridge is. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai can hardly claim to be shocked by the stampede on the bridge at the Elphinstone Road Station. Shock was the reaction that Indians from most other cities felt. But Mumbaikars felt anger. It was anger that an accident that many had predicted would happen did actually happen. And there is ample evidence of this on social media, from years ago.

In the hours after 22 people were killed and over 30 were injured in the stampede, some raged on social media sites that little had been done to prevent the disaster, even as a proposal to rename the Elphinstone Road Station was successfully legislated upon. It had been renamed Prabhadevi Station in July.

However, the majority of anger was expressed with people pointing out the number of times the Indian Railways and its Minister had been told about the impending disaster on social media.

Take a look at this tweet from 2014:

And, this one from 2016.

In other tweets, this user also warned of a similar fate awaiting Kurla Station.

There have also been a number of tweets through the year that have also warned of the coming disaster.

There are many other similar tweets. One user even received a reply from the Railways.

The Western Railways said it had already floated a tender for a new foot over bridge at the location of the tragedy. The approval for allocation of money for the construction of this new bridge had been made in the 2016 budget. It was supposed to open next year.

But it is anyone’s guess whether the disaster could have been averted if the government and Railways had moved faster.

 

TAGS

Mumbai stampedeelphinstone road stationelphinstone stationparel stationMumbai bridge stampedeMumbai LocalIndian Railways

From Zee News

Boy writes about &#039;sexual encounters&#039; with Bollywood actresses in exam, gets pass marks
Gujarat

Boy writes about 'sexual encounters' with Bollywo...

India

Ex-Army chief praises PM for surgical strikes in Pakistan,...

India

BJP govts trying to impose RSS ideology on varsities: Akhil...

Asia

Pakistan Minister's remark on swap offer on Jadhav a l...

LG, AAP government agree on student loan, guest teachers: Sisodia
Delhi

LG, AAP government agree on student loan, guest teachers: S...

Yashwant Sinha&#039;s remarks &#039;surgical strike&#039;: Congress
India

Yashwant Sinha's remarks 'surgical strike':...

Joint warfare can help win wars, save resources: Vice Air Chief
India

Joint warfare can help win wars, save resources: Vice Air C...

Sikh student in US removed from soccer game for wearing turban
India

Sikh student in US removed from soccer game for wearing tur...

AfricaWorld

Nigeria's Boko Haram trials to be held behind closed d...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video