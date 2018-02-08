Mumbai techie arrested for creating fake Twitter account of Sara Tendulkar

A software engineer has been arrested in Mumbai for creating a fake account of Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar on microblogging site Twitter. The techie had created the fake account and posted objectionable comments against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

The software engineer, Nitin Shishode, was arrested by Mumbai Police from Andheri area in the Maharashtra capital.

This comes almost a month after a 32-year-old man was arrested in West Bengal for allegedly disturbing and harassing Sara Tendulkar over phone. The man was arrested by a joint team of Mumbai and West Bengal Police from Mahisadal area of East Midnapore district.

"A two-member team of Mumbai police came here on Saturday. A joint team of Mumbai police and our personnel arrested Debkumar Maity on Sunday morning. He was allegedly disturbing and harassing Tendulkar's daughter over phone," Mahisadal police station Officer-in-Charge Partha Biswas had said.