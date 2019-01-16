हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Suicide

Mumbai teen commits suicide in attempt to astral travel, family says she watched videos on YouTube

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Videos related to Astral Travel have also been found on the victim's mobile phone.

Representational image

Mumbai: A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide while attempting astral projection in Bhoiwada area of Mumbai's Parel. Astral projection is a willful out-of-body experience where the soul or consciousness separates from the physical body and travels throughout the universe.

The deceased was identified as Shravanani. According to her family, Shravanani was watching videos related to astral travelling on YouTube for the past couple of days. They added that she had earlier attempted similar act, however, was saved.

The incident brings back the memories of the Burari case in Delhi last year where 11 members of a family were found dead in their house. Ten of the 11 members of the ill-fated family were found hanging from an iron-mesh of the ceiling on July 1, while the body of 77-year-old family matriarch Narayan Devi was lying on the floor in another room of the house. 

Police had found 11 diaries which had "psychological musings" and writings about attaining "road to God". 

