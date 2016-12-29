Mumbai train accident: 5 coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derails, no casualty reported
New Delhi: A day after 15 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express were derailed near Kanpur, killing at least two and injuring more than 60 passengers, 5 coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local have derailed between Kalyan-Vitthalwadi at 5:53am, as per ANI report.
No injuries have been reported so far. After putting the Kalyan-Karjat services on hold for some time, it has now been restored. The restoration work is underway.
Mumbai: 5 coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derailed; No injuries reported; Services on Kalyan-Karjat suspended; Restoration work underway. pic.twitter.com/eyrh8R574b
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 29, 2016
Mumbai: 5 coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derailed; No injuries reported; Services on Kalyan-Karjat suspended; Restoration work underway. pic.twitter.com/iaw5uVgWpl
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 29, 2016
ANI repoted that after the KurlaAmbernath local derailment, trains CST-Pune Deccan Queen and CST-Pune Intercity Express have been cancelled today. Also, the Central Railways has requested local Municipal Corporation to run extra buses between Kalyan & Ambernath in the wake of train derailment.
Mumbai: Trains CST-Pune Deccan Queen and CST-Pune Intercity Express cancelled on 29.12.2016 after #KurlaAmbernath local derailment.
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 29, 2016
Central Railways request local Municipal Corporation to run extra buses b/w Kalyan & Ambernath in wake of Kurla-Ambernath local derailment
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 29, 2016
Mumbai: 22105 CST-Pune Indrayani Express diverted through Diva-Panvel-Karjat after #KurlaAmbernath local derailment.
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 29, 2016
More details awaited.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Gauging the public pulse after 50 days of demonetisation
- ED arrests Kotak Mahindra Bank manager on charges of money laundering
- DNA: Analysing the impact of demonetisation on people's lives
- J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora
- US President Barack Obama pays tribute to martyrs of Pearl Harbour
- This is how you can stop your farts from smelling so bad
- Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli in Dehradun: Fan uploads PIC
- Gujarat gram panchayat poll results: BJP claims victory
- Head constable shames Delhi Police; caught on camera ‘helping’ thieves, suspended - WATCH Video
- Kanpur train accident: Events as they unfolded