Mumbai train accident: 5 coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derails, no casualty reported

New Delhi: A day after 15 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express were derailed near Kanpur, killing at least two and injuring more than 60 passengers, 5 coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local have derailed between Kalyan-Vitthalwadi at 5:53am, as per ANI report.

No injuries have been reported so far. After putting the Kalyan-Karjat services on hold for some time, it has now been restored. The restoration work is underway.

ANI repoted that after the KurlaAmbernath local derailment, trains CST-Pune Deccan Queen and CST-Pune Intercity Express have been cancelled today. Also, the Central Railways has requested local Municipal Corporation to run extra buses between Kalyan & Ambernath in the wake of train derailment.

