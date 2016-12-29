close
Mumbai train accident: 5 coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derails, no casualty reported

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 08:38
Pic Courtesy: ANI/Twitter

New Delhi: A day after 15 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express were derailed near Kanpur, killing at least two and injuring more than 60 passengers, 5 coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local have derailed between Kalyan-Vitthalwadi at 5:53am, as per ANI report.

No injuries have been reported so far. After putting the Kalyan-Karjat services on hold for some time, it has now been restored. The restoration work is  underway.

ANI repoted that after the KurlaAmbernath local derailment, trains CST-Pune Deccan Queen and CST-Pune Intercity Express have been cancelled today. Also, the Central Railways has requested local Municipal Corporation to run extra buses between Kalyan & Ambernath in the wake of train derailment.

More details awaited.

First Published: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 07:45

