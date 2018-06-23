हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Rains

Mumbai can expect heavy rains over the weekend (June 23 and 24).

Mumbai wakes to fresh burst of weekend rainfall
ANI Photo

Mumbai had a pleasant morning date with rains as showers lashed several parts of the city in the early hours of Saturday.

Several areas of the city and city outskirts witnessed moderate rainfall after locals has to bear two days of stifling heat. The welcome relief in the form of rain, according to the Met department, came because of a low-pressure trough created around the western coast and winds coming in from the sea which pushed rain clouds over the city.

The Met department has further said that the conditions now are ripe for rains to intensify and the city can expect more and possibly heavier rainfall through Saturday and Sunday.

While local authorities claim they have been ready for the monsoon for some time, there were reports of water-logging in some parts of the city when rains came calling last week. Local civic agencies come in the line of fire each year because of overflowing drains and roads full of potholes during monsoons.

