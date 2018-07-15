हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Mumbai woman travelling in train gives birth to twins at Kalyan railway station

In an unusual incident, a woman travelling in a train gave birth to twins at Kalyan railway station near Mumbai in Maharashtra. The woman, a resident of Ghatkopar area in Mumbai, gave birth to a girl and a boy.

According to news agency ANI, the woman, Shaikh Salma Tabassum, was travelling in LTT-Visakhapatnam Express train when she gave birth to the twins. Pictures of the woman and the babies were also shared on Twitter by the agency.

Shaikh Salma Tabassum was helped by two lady constables – Neelam Gupta and Surekha Kadam – who were on duty at the Kalyan railway station.

After giving birth to the babies, the woman was later shifted to Rukmanibai Hospital. Both the mother and the twins were reported to be doing well.

