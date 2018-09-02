Mumbai's monorail develops snag, fire brigade comes to the rescue

Mumbai's monorail services were disrupted yet again - 10 months after a coach caught fire on the line - when a cable TV's network got entangled with the transport network.

Services were brought to a halt on Sunday between Chembur and VN Purav Marg because of cable entanglement. The fire department had to be called in and the wires were eventually cut. Services resumed at around 1640hrs.

First introduced in the city in 2014, the monorail network has faced a number of disruptions in its short history. In November last year, the entire operation was shut when a coach caught fire. There were no casualties. There are also reports that Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has faced problems of shortage in trains and supplies - a big reason why the second phase of monorail from Wadala to Mahalaxmi has not been completed.