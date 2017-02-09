NIA files chargesheet in ISIS case, to frame charges in another

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet before an NIA Special Court in one ISIS related probe case and has been ordered to frame charges in another similar case, an official said here.

Arshi A. Qureshi of Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, and a wanted accused from Kasargod in Kerala, Abdul Rashid Thayyalpurail Abdulla, have been chargesheeted for various terror acts, indoctrination of Keralite youths to join the ISIS and supporting the terror group.

The case filed in August 2016 pertains to a complaint of indoctrination of some youngsters into extreme Jihadi ideology by a group from Kasargod and some members of the banned Islamic Research Foundation of NRI teleangelist Zakir Naik and to join the terror group ISIS.

The next hearing in the case has been fixed at February 17, the NIA said.

In the second case, the NIA Special Court has ordered framing of charges against Areeb Ejaz Majeed from Kalyan, Thane, in a case lodged in November 2014.

Majeed and three others -- Saheem Farooque Tanki, Fahad Tanveer Shaikh and Aman Nayeem Tandel, all from Kalyan (Thane) -- conspired to organise terror on behalf of ISIS in India and other Asian countries.

According to the NIA, the four youths went on a pilgrimage to Iraq with a group in May 2014 and later disappeared to join the ISIS.

Later, their families filed missing complaints with the local police. Majeed returned to India in November 2014 and was arrested by the NIA.

The NIA probe and Majeed's interrogation revealed that he and the other trio had joined the ISIS, were trained in guerilla warfare and took part in various terror acts in Iraq and Syria.

The NIA chargesheeted Majeed in May 2015 and on February 8, 2017, the NIA Special Judge ordered framing of charges against the accused.

The court will further hear in the case on February 22, the NIA said.