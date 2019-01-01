On New year's eve, Mumbai police crack the whip on drunk driving

MUMBAI: Tightening the noose on drunk drivers, Mumbai police launched a massive operation to keep of people in inebriated off the roads.

Between 8pm to 12 pm, police initiated 1533 blows through breath analysers for drink and drive cases, out of which 76 positive and 457 negative, reported news agency ANI.

"Police have caught at least 1205 drivers of cars and two-wheelers till 8 PM since morning," said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amitesh Kumar.

Police personnel have been manning various parts of the megapolis to ensure smooth conduct of celebrations to ring in 2019, and to prevent rash driving.

Those found guilty were slapped with fine and compounding of driving licenses.

Anti-drunk driving drive will continue till January 1 morning and stringent action will be taken against violators, the JCP said.

He said traffic restrictions were put in place in the island city and suburbs by traffic police.

With agency inputs