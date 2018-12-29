Over 40,000 cops, special squad and live cameras to prevent eve-teasing in Mumbai on New Year Eve

MUMBAI: Over 40,000 police personnel will be on the road to ensure the safety of New Year revellers in Mumbai on the night of December 31, a senior Mumbai Police official said on Saturday.

A Special Squad to curb harassment of women will be deployed at many places, he added.

"Over 40,000 policemen will be on bandobast (security) duty during the New Year celebrations," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singe, the city police's spokesperson.

The police will be assisted by the State Reserve Police Force and Home Guard while the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) will also be on alert.

"A special squad will be deployed at several places to curb eve-teasing and harassment of women," he said.

Crowded places are being checked by the Anti-Sabotage Squad and BDDS ahead of New Year's eve while marine patrolling will be stepped along the coast, the DCP added.

As part of a special drive to prevent illegal activities during the New Year celebration, the Crime Branch carried out a search operation in suburban Andheri Friday night and seized 945 bottles of imported foreign liquor worth Rs 16 lakh from a car.

One Gotu Gurjar was arrested in connection with the seizure, police said.