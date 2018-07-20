हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

Over 80 inmates of Byculla jail complains of vomiting, admitted to JJ Hospital

Around 80 inmates of Byculla Jail have been admitted to JJ Hospital on Friday. The prisoners had complained of vomiting and abdominal pain after which they were taken to the hospital.

Over 80 inmates of Byculla jail complains of vomiting, admitted to JJ Hospital
File photo

MUMBAI: Around 81 inmates of Byculla Jail have been admitted to JJ Hospital on Friday. The prisoners had complained of vomiting and abdominal pain after which they were taken to the hospital.

The medical superintendent at JJ Hospital Dr. Sanjay Surase confirmed the admission of prisoners to the hospital. The inmates are expected to remain in the hospital under observation for at least 48 hours.

Dr. Wiqar Sheikh said that the reason behind illness can only be confirmed after the medical reports are received. 

The patients included two 24-week pregnant women. Besides them, a four-month-old boy of one of the admitted inmates was also hospitalised, they said.

A doctor attending the prisoners at the state-run hospital said prima-facie it seemed to be a case of food poisoning. 

Prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case Indrani Mukerjea, who is also lodged in the Byculla jail, was not among those admitted to the hospital, jail officials said.

"Indrani is in the prison. She is fine," a senior jail official said.

The admission of the inmates to the hospital started around 9.45 am after they informed the jail authorities about their health problems, the source said.

The dean of the hospital, Mukund Tayade, confirmed that 81 patients were admitted to the hospital till noon.

"Eighty-one women and a baby were admitted to the hospital. All the inmates complained about vomiting, nausea and loose motions," he told news agency PTI.

"None of the patients are in a serious condition and they are responding well to treatment," Tayade said.

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
MumbaiByculla JailMumbai jailinmates from Byculla jailJJ hospitalMumbai hospital

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close