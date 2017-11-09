Padmavati is a tribute to valour of the queen, says an upset Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Mumbai: Upset with the ongoing protests and controversies surrounding his upcoming movie "Padmavati", noted film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Wednesday said that he had kept the pride and honour of Rajputs in mind while making the film.

Clarifying that his film upholds the honour of Rajputs, Bhansali said that he has not depicted anything that will hurt anyone's sentiments.

A post on the official Twitter handle of "Padmavati", read: "Padmavati` my tribute to the sacrifice, valour and honour of Rani Padmavati: Sanjay Leela Bhansali."

In an accompanying video link, Bhansali, who has made films like Black, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas etc, said, "I`ve made this film `Padmavati` with a lot of sincerity, responsibility and hard work. I have always been inspired by Rani Padmavati`s story and this film salutes her valour and sacrifice. But because of some rumours, this film has become a subject of controversy.''

"What triggered the controversy is the fact that the film has a dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji - something that I have already denied even in written. Now, through this video, I am reiterating that in our film, Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji have no such scene together which hurts anyone`s sentiments,'' the director said.

"We have made this film with a lot of responsibility and have kept the pride and honour of the Rajputs in mind," Bhansali, who has so far refrained from commenting much on the controversy, said.



The movie, which is being called an epic historical drama, features Deepika Padukone as Rajput queen Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as her husband Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji.

It is slated to release on December 1, but the film has been mired in controversy ever since it was in the midst of being shot, over alleged distortion of facts.

Bhansali was attacked at the Jaipur set of the film by activists of Rajput organisation 'Shri Rajput Karni Sena'.

Later, a set of the film in Kolhapur was vandalised and set on fire.

Karni Sena representatives have been voicing concerns over the film's release, and Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha has protested against its release too.

Some political leaders are of the view that the makers must show the film to historians before its release.

And, joining the band wagon, a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family and BJP MLA, Diya Kumari, today threatened to oppose the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmavati' unless "objectionable scenes" were not removed from the film.