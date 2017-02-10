Passenger opens emergency exit door of IndiGo aircraft at Mumbai airport, one injured
Mumbai: One person was injured on Friday when a passenger opened an emergency chute of an IndiGo aircraft while taxiing at Mumbai airport.
Budget passenger carrier IndiGo said the incident occurred on its flight 6E 4134 from Mumbai to Chandigarh this morning.
"Just after the boarding got completed (while the aircraft was stationary), a passenger seated on seat number 12C suddenly opened the emergency exit door and inflated the slide," the airline said in a statement.
"In this process, a co-passenger seated on 12A received bruises. Taking a precautionary measure, the captain immediately informed the ground staff about the situation on board and instructed the team to arrange for medical assistance and other necessary action."
"Simultaneously, the captain informed all 176 passengers on-board via inflight announcement, and switched off the aircraft engine," the statement pointed out
The airline added that the passenger who opened the emergency exit door of the aircraft was handed over to the security staff and the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) at the Mumbai airport.
(With IANS inputs)
