Petition in Bombay HC seeks directions to govt, police to probe all MeToo allegations

A charitable trust in Mumbai has filed a petition with regard to the ongoing MeToo movement in the Bombay High Court. The petition has demanded that primary investigation must be initiated in the allegations being made on social media with regard to alleged sexual harassment at workplaces.

According to a report in Prabhat Khabar, the petition has been filed by one Narasimha Charitable Trust. The petition seeks directions of the high court to police and Maharashtra government to investigation charges being levelled on individuals as part of MeToo movement.

Several big names from media, film industry and other fields have been accused of sexual harassment in the course of the movement, which has become a talking point across the country.

Union Minister MJ Akbar, author Chetan Bhagat, Bollywood and television actor Alok Nath, critically-acclaimed actor Nana Patekar, socialite Suhel Seth, singer Kailash Kher, actor Rajat Kapoor, stand-up comedian Varun Grover, Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar, among others have been named by different women.

There have demands from several corners seeking removal of journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar from his post of Minister of State for External Affairs. Akbar has, however, challenged the allegations, levelled by journalist Priya Ramani. He has filed a criminal defamation suit against Priya Ramani in the Patiala House court in the national capital.

Actor Alok Nath, who was accused of rape by Vinta Nanda, also filed a defamation case after he was named in the MeToo movement. Known for portraying roles of an ideal family man, Alok Nath has demanded an apology and a compensation of Re 1.

However, there are some who came out and apologised after being accused of sexually harassing or misbehaving with women. Author Chetan Bhagat and actor Rajat Kapoor were among those who offered apologies after being named during the MeToo movement. Chetan Bhagat, however, refuted allegations levelled by Ira Trivedi, saying claims made by her were false.