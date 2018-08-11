Innovation, new technologies by IITs have made India a global brand: PM Narendra Modi

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the role of IITs in the nation-building and said that due to their continuous innovation and use of new technologies, India has become a global brand.

''The IITs were conceptualised to contribute to the nation-building through use of technology. The nation is extremely proud of IITs and what they have achieved,'' PM Modi said in Mumbai.

He said this while addressing the 56th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) here.

The PM also congratulated the degree holders on the occasion and extended his best wishes to them.

''You have received what can be called the best that our education system has to offer. Students here represent the diversity of India,'' the PM said.

Addressing a huge gathering of students, the PM said, ''The IITs have encouraged setting up of several engineering colleges around the country and have emerged as a global brand.''

''Innovation and new technology will decide the future direction of development in which IITs will play an important role,'' PM Modi said.

The PM, while stressing that innovation and enterprise are the foundation of making India a developed nation, urged the youths to come up with new ideas.

''Best ideas come from young minds in campuses and not government buildings and fancy offices,'' the PM said.

Innovation is the buzz-word of the 21st century. Any society which does not innovate will stagnate. India is emerging as a hub for start-ups which shows the thirst for innovation. We must make India the most attractive destination for innovation and enterprise, the PM said in his speech.

''The IITs have built 'Brand India' globally. IIT students are at the forefront of some of the best startups in India,'' the PM said.

''My appeal to youngsters is - Innovate in India, Innovate for humanity, from mitigating climate change to ensuring better agricultural productivity, from cleaner energy to water conservation, from combating malnutrition to effective waste management,'' PM Modi said in his appeal to IIT students here.

As part of the ongoing IIT-B's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the new building of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering and the Centre for Environmental Science and Engineering.

TH PM also announced a financial aid of Rs 1,000 crore to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar was also present at the event.

PM Modi was earlier accorded a rousing welcome soon after he arrived at the airport here this morning.

He was welcomed by Maharashtra Governor CV Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, state BJP chief Raosaheb Patil-Danve, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and other officials.

