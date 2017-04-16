Police raid dance bar, 75 arrested including 17 dancers and 37 customers

Thane: Acting on a tip-off, the local police on Saturday arrested as many as 75 persons after raiding an illegal dance bar at Ulhasnagar in the district.

The accused were arrested under section 294 of IPC (obscene act in public place) and under the Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act, 2016.

The accused included 17 women dancers, 37 customers and staff of the bar.