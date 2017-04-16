close
Police raid dance bar, 75 arrested including 17 dancers and 37 customers

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 09:48
Representational image

Thane: Acting on a tip-off, the local police on Saturday arrested as many as 75 persons after raiding an illegal dance bar at Ulhasnagar in the district.

The accused were arrested under section 294 of IPC (obscene act in public place) and under the Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act, 2016.

The accused included 17 women dancers, 37 customers and staff of the bar.

First Published: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 09:45

