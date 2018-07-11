हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Rains

Rainfall to continue in Mumbai this week, may rain in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday: MeT

The north-west part of the country will receive rainfall for the next three to four days with the temperature going further down.

New Delhi: The Meteorological (MeT) Department on Wednesday predicted that the rainfall will continue in Mumbai and Konkan region for the next three to four days. However, the intensity is likely to decrease.

The weather department also added that the intensity might go up on July 13, Friday and July 14, Saturday.

According to the Met department's forecast, the north-west part of the country will receive rainfall for the next three to four days with the temperature going further down.

"It will rain for the next 3-4 days in Mumbai and Konkan region but the intensity will decrease and on 13-14 July intensity might go up. In the coming 3-4 days, it will rain in north-west India and the temperature will drop," said Charan Singh, MET dept.

It may also start raining in Delhi-NCR from Wednesday night. "It may start raining in Delhi-NCR from tonight," the weatherman added.

