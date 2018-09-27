हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Rains

Respite for Mumbaikars as heavy rains, thunderstorm lash parts of Mumbai city

A major impact of the rains was seen in Navi Mumbai, Central Mumbai and South Mumbai.

MUMBAI: In a big respite to Mumbaikars, heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning lashed several parts of the country's financial capital on Thursday evening. 

Commuters were caught unawares as the clouds opened up for a few minutes and rain lashed the city for about 30 minutes.

Water-logging and traffic snarls were reported from several areas including Nepean Sea Road and Lower Parel. 

Many regions also witnessed power cuts due to the rains.

The Regional Meteorological Centre predicted light to moderate rain or thundershower in city and suburbs in the next 48 hours.

Several Mumbai residents took to Twitter to share their experience as they strugggled to go back home as the rains began.

Some also tweeted about traffic jams and water-logging in several areas, while some rejoiced the return of rains in the maximum city. 

Apart from Mumbai, rains were also witnessed in neighbouring city of Pune.

