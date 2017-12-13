Saira Banu writes to CM Fadnavis, accuses builder of trying to usurp her property

Mumbai: Veteran actress Saira Banu on Thursday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in which she accused a city builder of repeatedly threatening to take over her family's house in Bandra's Pali Hill.

In the letter, Saira Banu writes that the builder has been putting pressure on her and has repeatedly threatened to 'illegally' take over the property. She alleges that he has also created fake documents and is using his influence in political circles to seize the house.

The property was bought in 1953 by Saira Banu's husband - iconic Bollywood actor Dileep Kumar. In 2008, a contract was signed with Prajita Developers to redevelop this property. Complications led to the matter being taken to the Supreme Court and on September 30, the apex court ruled that the property be handed back to Dileep Kumar.

Now, Saira Banu has accused the builder of trying to seize ownership and has requested Fadnavis to interfere in the matter. "I say I am a senior citizen and to harass me and my family, the accused has come up with this conspiracy to usurp the property belonging to me," her letter reads.