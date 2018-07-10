हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sambit Patra's photo in knee-deep Mumbai rains goes viral, Congress smells BJP-Shiv Sena nexus

In the photo, Patra is seen carrying his black shoes in one hand and an umbrella in another.

ANI photo

MUMBAI: A photo of BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra and Maharashtra State Spokesperson Keshav Upadhye, wading through knee-deep waters in Mumbai went viral on social media on Tuesday.

In the photo, Patra is seen carrying his black shoes in one hand and an umbrella in another and Upadhye pointing towards something.

The duo was heading towards Mumbai BJP's office in Dadar East for an afternoon party meet. Later in the day, Patra was seen participating in evening news debates on various TV channels.

"Held a meeting of the Media Department organised by @BJP4Maharashtra in Mumbai today!" Patra tweeted after the meeting.

Immediately after the photo went viral, Congress National Spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi took potshots at the BJP leader.

“So, in this pic Sambit Patra exposes the corrupt BJP-Shiv Sena nexus with BMC contractors that has left Mumbai in a civic mess,” tweeted Chaturvedi.

 

The Twitterati too later jumped on the bandwagon, some for fun and some questioning the efficiency of the BMC.

 

 

 

Incessant rains have been lashing Mumbai and its neighbourhood areas over the last few days, bringing the city to a grinding halt.

 

Rail and air traffic was hit with several trains and flights either cancelled or running late.  

