Sena makes BJP's advocacy of smaller states a civic poll issue

Mumbai: Firing a fresh salvo at the BJP, the Shiv Sena today said if it could garner larger number of seats in Maharashtra assembly polls in 2014 it was due to certain 'unfortunate circumstances" prevailing then but that does not mean that it has the mandate to divide the state.

"You (The BJP) got more seats (during the 2014 state Assembly polls) and the CM?s post in unfortunate circumstances but that does not mean you have got the license to divide Maharashtra," an editorial in Sena's mouthpiece "Saamana" said, making a reference to the BJP's preference for smaller states.

"If attempts are made to divide the state, the biggest opposition will come from people in the Vidarbha region itself," it said .

The CM (Devendra Fadnavis) and other BJP leaders have a political relation with Maharashtra. But do they have any emotional relation left? The BJP may believe in having smaller states but they should experiment this policy with other states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu or West Bengal. Do not try dividing Maharashtra, the Sena said.

Having decided against any electoral pact with BJP, Sena has stepped up attack on the senior partner and raked up its advocacy of smaller states for better administration.

Fadnavis, however, has often stated that carving smaller states out of Maharashtra is not on the agenda of his government.

The Sena kickstarted its civic poll campaign last week, alleging that BJP would not even hestitate to separate Mumbai and asked the party candidates to refrain from paying homage to united Maharashtra martyrs at the Hutatma Chowk.

You easily forgot these promises. Similarly, forget the idea of dividing Maharashtra. It will be easy for you, the Sena said.