Sheena Bora case: Indrani Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea, Sanjeev Khanna charged with murder, trial to begin from Feb 1
Mumbai: Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday framed charges against Indrani Mukerjea, her husband Peter Mukerjea and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in Sheena Bora murder case.
The three accused charged with murder and criminal conspiracy in the sensational murder case.
Trial in Special CBI court will begin from February 1.
Sheena Bora, 24, the daughter of Indrani Mukerjea from a previous relationship, was allegedly strangulated in a vehicle on April 24, 2012, and later her burnt body was dumped in a bag in the forests near Gagode, in Raigad district adjacent to Mumbai.
The alleged murder of Sheena Bora came to light in 2015 when a former driver employed by the Mukerjeas confessed to the police for allegedly assisting Indrani in committing the crime.
Sheena was allegedly strangled to death by Indrani with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. She was killed for entering into a relationship with Peter`s son, Rahul from an earlier marriage.
