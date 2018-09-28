हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indrani Mukerjea

Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea hospitalised again

This was the second time that Indrani was rushed to hospital in a span of five days.

Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea hospitalised again

MUMBAI: Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea was on Friday rushed to the state-run JJ Hospital here from the Byculla jail after complaining of low blood pressure.

According to ANI, Indrani Mukerjea was admitted to the JJ Hospital in view of hypotension with neurovascular problem after doctors examined her earlier today.

Indrani, 45, complained of headache and hypotension (low blood pressure) following which she was examined by the doctors, Dr Wiqar Shaikh of the hospital said. 

She was brought to the Medicine OPD unit around noon, Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase said.

"After initial treatment, she was admitted to the hospital's cardiac care unit in view of hypotension with a nuerovascular problem," he said.

This is her second hospital visit in a span of five days. 

On Monday, she had complained of restlessness, headache and double vision, Surase said.

The former media executive was also hospitalised for treatment of suspected drug overdose in April. Mukerjea is accused of killing her daughter Sheena (24) with the help of others in a car in April 2012.

A financial dispute was one of the reasons behind the killing, according to the CBI.

The murder came to light in August 2015 after Mukerjea's former driver, arrested for possession of a firearm, told police about it during his interrogation. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags:
Indrani MukerjeaSheena Bora murder caseMumbaiJJ hospitalCBIMaharashtra

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close