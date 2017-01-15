Shiv Sena's youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray's BMW collides with another car in Mumbai - PICS
Mumbai: In an unfortunate incident, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray's BMW collided with another car in Mumbai on Sunday.
The accident took place in Kala Nagar Junction area of Mumbai.
Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray updated about the accident.
"Tweeps, thank you for your concern and calls. I met with an accident being hit by a speeding car that jumped a signal at Kalanagar junction (sic)," Aaditya wrote on Twitter.
"Everyone is safe and sound. The car that jumped the signal is fine too. Thank you for the prayers and good wishes that keep us safe (sic)," Aaditya added in a series of tweets.
Everyone is safe and sound. The car that jumped the signal is fine too. Thank you for the prayers and good wishes that keep us safe.
— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 15, 2017
Tweeps, thank you for your concern and calls. I met with an accident being hit by a speeding car that jumped a signal at Kalanagar junction
— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 15, 2017
Aaditya Thackeray is son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Aaditya Thackeray heads the youth wing - Yuva Sena - of Shiv Sena.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: Makar Sankranti celebrations across the country
- Exclusive: Para SF of Indian Army - The specialised combat force!
- Haryana Minister Anil Vij takes back his insulting comments against Gandhi
- Faqir Gujri: Frozen village in J&K with no electricity and water
- Is the uproar over PM Modi's pic on khadi calendar and diary necessary?
- Pakistani Hulk, Arbab Khizer Hayat, intends to become a WWE wrestler just like The Great Khali - VIDEO
- Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence over Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif relationship!
- Abhishek Bachchan reveals the moment when Aishwarya Rai said 'yes' to him
- WATCH: When former England captain Nasser Hussain took the highest cricket ball catch of all time
- WATCH: After quitting captaincy, MS Dhoni takes role of a fast bowler in net sessions