Shiv Sena's youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray's BMW collides with another car in Mumbai - PICS

Mumbai: In an unfortunate incident, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray's BMW collided with another car in Mumbai on Sunday.

The accident took place in Kala Nagar Junction area of Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray updated about the accident.

"Tweeps, thank you for your concern and calls. I met with an accident being hit by a speeding car that jumped a signal at Kalanagar junction (sic)," Aaditya wrote on Twitter.

"Everyone is safe and sound. The car that jumped the signal is fine too. Thank you for the prayers and good wishes that keep us safe (sic)," Aaditya added in a series of tweets.

Aaditya Thackeray is son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray heads the youth wing - Yuva Sena - of Shiv Sena.