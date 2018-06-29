हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai plane crash

Shocking CCTV footage shows ball of fire moments after Mumbai's chartered flight crash

Mumbai: A day after a private chartered flight crashed in Mumbai's crowded Ghatkoper locality, a horrific CCTV footage of the tragedy emerged on Friday which shows the intensity of the explosion 

The crash took place in Jagruti building near Ghatkopar's Sarvodaya Hospital at around 1.30 pm, police said. Immediately after the crash, the plane burst into flames. All four persons onboard - pilot Captian Pradeep Rajput, co-pilot Captian Maria, an engineer Surbhi and a technician - died. A passerby on the ground also died in the incident.

The CCTV footage shows just how intense the crash was and that escaping alive from the plane was quite impossible because of the explosion and the flames.

The plane belonged to Mumbai's UY Aviation and the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Friday that it did not have a certificate of airworthiness. On a test flight from Juhu airstrip, bad weather too may have caused difficulties although the exact cause of the accident is currently being probed.

Meanwhile, husband of the co-pilot of the plane - P Kuthariya, accused the aviation company for the tragic incident. "The incident could have been averted. Maria had told me that the flight won't be flown due to bad weather. The aviation company is responsible for this unfortunate incident," he said.

 

