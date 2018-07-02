हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Singer Ankit Tiwari's father seeks public apology from Vinod Kambli, his wife for hitting him

Andrea had accused Rajendra of repeatedly touching her with 'malicious intent' and had hit him in retaliation. 

MUMBAI: Singer Ankit Tiwari's father Rajendra has sought a public apology from India cricketer Vinod Kambli and his wife Andrea Hewitt for hitting him at the Inorbit Mall in Mumbai. Andrea had accused Rajendra of repeatedly touching her with 'malicious intent' and had hit him in retaliation. CCTV footage accessed by Zee News shows Andrea hitting a man who was later identified as 59-year-old Rajendra Tiwari with her bag.

The Tiwaris have registered a police complaint against the former cricketer and his wife. Narrating the incident, Rajendra said: "Yesterday, a woman accused me of touching her and she hit me. I told my sons about the incident. The woman and her husband Vinod Kambli started to fight with us. They should apologise to us publicly, we will pursue the case further.

However, defending herself, Andrea said she acted only after Rajendra acted inappropriately. "A man brushed himself against me and passed an inappropriate comment at me. What I did afterwards was right. Soon after his sons came and started arguing with me, later we filed an FIR," Andrea said.

After Andrea hit him, Kambli also stepped in and a heated argument broke out between him on one side and Rajendra, Ankit and his brother Ankur on the other side.

Kambli later told Mumbai Mirror that the three men tried to attack his wife and intimidate them. "We were at the Game Zone in the mall around 3 pm when my wife caught hold of an old man's hand. He had deliberately brushed his hand against her and when she caught him in the act, he pushed her away," he said. 

"Minutes later when we were at the food court, two men, who we assume were the man's sons, tried to attack my wife. When I told them to back off, they told me, 'You don't know who we are'," he added.

