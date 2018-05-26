Six vehicles collide on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, many injured, traffic disrupted

Mumbai: At least six vehicles collided with each other on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khalapur on Saturday bringing the traffic on the busy highway to a virtual standstill for about an hour.

According to ANI, the collision between vehicles took place near toll-plaza after a speeding container truck applied sudden brakes.

Maharashtra: Traffic came to a standstill for half-an-hour on Mumbai-Pune Expressway after 6 vehicles rammed into each other near Khalapur Toll Naka. 1 person, who got injured, was taken to hospital. Movement of vehicles now resumed. pic.twitter.com/bkwvLfec4V — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2018

The accident took place nearly 15-km from Lonavla around 12 noon.

With the driver of the speeding container truck applying sudden brakes, the vehicles coming from the rear did not get a chance to sense the situation and one by one rammed into each other. This resulted in a major car pile-up on the highway.

At least nine-person were injured in the accident and two of them are said to be in a critical condition.

They have been rushed to a hospital in Panvel for treatment.

Mumbai Traffic police personnel also rushed to the spot to clear the jam. The vehicular movement has now resumed.

Last month, five people travelling to Pune to attend a marriage were killed in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

More details are awaited.