jaguar

Speeding Jaguar injures four in Mumbai's Versova, driver apprehended by locals

The car hit other vehicles on the road as well.

Speeding Jaguar injures four in Mumbai&#039;s Versova, driver apprehended by locals
Representational image

Mumbai: A luxury car allegedly lost control in Versova on Monday evening and hit four people on the road before ramming against vehicles nearby.

News agency ANI reported that the Jaguar car was speeding when it hit four people and grievously injured them. The car then rammed against other vehicles on the road before coming to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle was caught by pedestrians and was later handed over the police officials. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment.

jaguar, Mumbai road accident, Mumbai road tragedy, hit and run

