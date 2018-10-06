हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta files police complaint against Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya

The complaint was filed by Tanushree Dutta against Nana Patekar at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai.

Pic Courtesy: IANS

Former Miss India and actress Tanushree Dutta on Saturday filed a police complaint against noted actor Nana Patekar, who she has accused of sexually harassing her on the sets of a Bollywood film in 2008. Popular choreographer Ganesh Acharya has also been named in the police complaint.

The complaint was filed by the actress, who has featured in films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Dhol, at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai.

This comes just hours after Nana Patekar broke his silence on the issue. Responding to questions on the allegations, the critically-acclaimed actor said, “Jo jhuth hai woh jhuth hi hai (What is a lie is a lie only).”

Tanushree had earlier also named choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Sami Siddiqui as accomplices in the harassment she faced. The actress had also alleged that while shooting for her debut film 'Chocolate' in 2008, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri commanded her to strip and dance off-camera to give cues to her co-star Irfan Khan.

Notably, Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri have already sent legal notices to Tanushree, who had termed the move as “ironical”.

“I haven't really figured out how one tackles a situation where the offender takes a legal recourse. I am the one who is the aggrieved party and they are threatening legal action against me. Isn't this highly ironical?” she had told news agency ANI.

She has also said that it was not a sudden outbreak of her silence, instead she had tried to get justice when the incident happened. “Even the police and the judiciary let me down. When the perpetrator filed a counter-FIR, I was advised to just keep quiet about it,” she had said.

Meanwhile, farm widows from Maharashtra have extended their support to Nana Patekar. The Vidarbha Farm Widows Association staged a demonstration at Pandharkavada village, demanding an end to "the victimisation of brother Nana Patekar."

Last month, Tanushree accused Patekar of harassing her on the sets of their 2008 film ‘Horn Ok Pleassss’.

Tanushree DuttaNana PatekarGanesh AcharyaTanushree sexual harassment row

