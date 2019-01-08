हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai

Thousands of commuters hit hard in Mumbai as BEST employees go on indefinite strike

The strike by BEST workers has been called against the alleged inaction of the authorities towards fulfilling their demands.

Thousands of commuters hit hard in Mumbai as BEST employees go on indefinite strike

MUMBAI: Thousands of commuters are facing a harrowing time in Mumbai as the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply Transport (BEST) employees decided to go on an indefinite strike from Monday night.

According to reports, the strike by BEST workers has been called against the alleged inaction of the authorities towards fulfilling their demands.

"As per the latest information from BMC control room, BEST buses will be on an indefinite strike from 5 AM on Tuesday," Mumbai Police had said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, BEST buses were seen off roads supporting the indefinite strike, affecting normalcy in the financial capital of the country. 

Officer goers were also facing trouble due to the indefinite strike.

40 extra buses are being run by the State Transport Department in the view of the indefinite strike by BEST staff.

Bus services have been affected at the CSMT due to the indefinite strike by BEST, said reports.

The Best employees, from a long time, have been demanding for merging of BEST budget with `A` budget of BMC. 

They are also seeking resolution of the issue of employee service residences and recruitment. 

When the talks with the authorities failed, the employees resorted to the strike.

In order to reach their destination on time, Mumbaikars had to resort to other modes of transport.

(With ANI Inputs )

Mumbai, BEST workers, BEST Indefinite strike, BMC, Maharashtra

