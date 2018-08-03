To make 8 cities safer for women, Centre eyes Rs 2919.55 crore worth projects

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi government has proposed a number of projects to make eight of India's cities safer for women. The projects together would cost Rs 2919.55 crore under the Nirbhaya Fund, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Virendra Kumar told Lok Sabha on Friday.
The eight cities in question are Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Lucknow. The projects aim to make the cities safer for women by addressing different aspects such as street lighting, safer public transport, improved policing, etc. A different mix of these steps would apply to each city. These projects have been designed in coordination with the Police Commissionerates and Municipal Corporations of the eight cities.
Delhi
The proposal for Delhi has been estimated to cost Rs 663.67 crore, the second highest after Bengaluru. "The project aims at enhancing the safety of women in public places like roads, parks, markets, schools, metro stations, etc. The project leverages latest technology such as video monitoring, facial recognition analytics, person tracking, automatic number plate recognition, dedicated women safety patrol vans equipped with dashboards for viewing live feeds, GPS tracking, on-board video feed sharing, etc. for women's safety. The project will cover about 3,700 locations in Delhi," the minister said in the Lok Sabha in response to a question submitted by an MP.
Mumbai
The estimate for Mumbai is Rs 252 crore. "The project involves GIS mapping of criminal hotspots, video surveillance, training of investigating officers, prosecutors and judicial officers, community policing and quick response police teams. The project will also strengthen the Police Didi program wherein female police officers interact with women living in slums on the issue of sexual harassment and abuse. It is also proposed to spread awareness through media campaigns," the minister's reply said.
Chennai
The projects, estimated at Rs 425 crore would include "… creation of safe-zone clusters at hot crime zones, surveillance technology, GIS based crime mapping, security in public transport, better sanitation facilities for women, remote monitoring of city lighting, capacity building of police authorities as well as a helpdesk service for women. A Cyber Crime & Legal Assistance Compensation Lab will also be set up under this project."
Ahmedabad
At an estimated cost of Rs 253 crore, Ahmedabad would see the introduction of "ABHAYAM Vans for quick response to women in distress, Bharosa-like One Stop Crisis Centres, surveillance at crime hotspots, Radio Frequency Identification and Quick Response based security systems, 'She Teams' of women for surveillance and support to women who may face violence. The project also envisages redevelopment of the Sabarmati River Front to make it more women-friendly."
Kolkata
The West Bengal capital received the lowest estimate at Rs181.32 crore. "The proposal includes strengthening of 9 women police stations, surveillance in public areas, Computer Aided Dispatch based emergency response system for dial-100 in cases of women, in-camera testimonies in all Crime Courts. The project will undertake sensitization programmes especially for boys as well as mass behavioural & cultural change campaign on women's safety etc," the minister's reply read.
Bengaluru
The IT city received the biggest estimate for its projects, at Rs 667 crore. "The proposal involves surveillance at public places, quick response police vehicles, placement of NGO volunteers at Women's Helpdesk in Police Stations and Critical Care Response Units at leading Hospitals, setting up of an Integrated Support Center for women and children in need, GIS based crime mapping and analytics, Women Police Outposts near schools, colleges, bus stands etc., Creation of Safety Islands at vulnerable places. It also has components of awareness building and introduction of Rani Channamma Teams of women to sensitize the public and help in addressing violence against women," read Kumar's reply to the House.
Hyderabad
The Telangana capital would see implementation of projects worth Rs 282.50 crore. "The proposal involves setting up of a Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women as well as a Forensic Cell and Repeat Offenders Monitoring Cell. It also envisages setting up of SHE Toilets for women as well as Transit Dorms for safe temporary accommodation," the minister said.
Lucknow
The Uttar Pradesh capital would receive projects worth Rs 195 crore. "The proposal incorporates features like cyber and forensics infrastructure for better investigation of crimes against women, manpower training in the police force. It envisages the creation of a comprehensive Safe City Eco System by also sensitizing all the various stakeholders in the city such as hawkers, shopkeepers, waiters, public servants etc. on issues of women," read the minister's response.