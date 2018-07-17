हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MNS

To protest against potholes in Mumbai, MNS workers break road in front of Mantralaya

Zee News' Vinay Tiwari reports on how even as political parties blame each other, the state of civic amenities in Mumbai continues to crumble this Monsoon.

To protest against potholes in Mumbai, MNS workers break road in front of Mantralaya

Mumbai: Protesting against poor condition of city roads turned ironic late Monday night when angry MNS workers broke the side road outside the Mantralaya here to give vent to their anger. Four people were later arrested.

At a time when local residents in Mumbai have been negotiating potholes galore, MNS workers decided to protest against the deplorable condition of city roads outside the Mantralaya. Shouting slogans and armed with tools, they soon began breaking the sidewalk outside the secretariate in a bid to garner attention. While one of the men waved the national flag, the remaining ten to twelve people repeatedly landed blows on the sidewalk and began throwing debris on the main road itself.

It is being reported that local police officials eventually managed to put an end to the ruckus and arrested four of the men.

Potholes have become a topic for a raging political debate in Mumbai and in Maharashtra with MNS and Congress leading the charge. Congress even began a campaign recently which sought to count the number of potholes across Mumbai roads.

(Also read: Woman biker crushed to death while avoiding pothole)

In the line of fire is Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that has once again failed on a number of fronts this monsoon - waterlogging and pothole-ridden roads primarily exposing its claims. While the BJP has blamed Shiv Sena - the civic body's ruling party, Sena has volleyed the charge back saying PWD and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) are responsible for potholes.

While many suspect that almost every political party is trying to gain political mileage while not addressing the real issue and fixing it, Mumbaikars carry on with their daily lives without many options.

Tags:
MNSPotholesMumbai WeatherMumbai rainShiv SenaBJPBMCCongress

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close