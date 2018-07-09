हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Torrential rains continue to lash Mumbai, IMD forecasts 'very heavy rains'

Heavy showers continued to lash Mumbai and adjoining areas bringing back the traffic woes for the city.

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh warning of heavy to very heavy rains in Mumbai and adjoining districts as torrential rains continued to lash the city causing massive waterlogging at several places and submerging rail tracks on some routes. 

The fresh downpour has brought back traffic woes for the city.

The heavy downpour flooded low-lying areas of Parel, Dharavi, Matunga and King's Circle in Mumbai and towns in the neighbouring Thane district, including Diva, Dombivali, Kalyan and Ambernath, an Indian Express report said.

In Kurla west, a part of a building came crumbling down yesterday following heavy downpour for the last 24 hours across the city. While three persons were rescued, no casualty was reported, said officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

As per data released by the Disaster Management Unit, at least 13 house and wall collapse incidents were reported across the city on Sunday. No casualty was reported in any of the 13 cases. 

According to IMD, while Colaba received up to 14 centimetre of rainfall yesterday, parts of Santa Cruz received 66 millimetre rainfall. Even parts of western suburbs including Versova received 130 mm rainfall while Marol received 160.69 mm rainfall till 3 pm on Sunday.

Nagpur:

Nagpur recorded a whopping 265 mm of rainfall in just nine hours, flooding several localities. The orange city registered 265 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, Deputy Director General of Meteorology JR Prasad said yesterday.

The power supply in the city was turned off after the switching centre that provides electricity to the assembly complex was flooded following heavy rains in the second capital of Maharashtra.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy spells in isolated areas in Mumbai and adjoining areas till July 11. 

