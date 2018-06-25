हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Traffic

Truck gets stuck under low Mumbai bridge, causes traffic snarl

The driver of the truck, it is learnt, failed to judge the height of his vehicle and that of the bridge.

Mumbai: As if incessant rains and the consequent waterlogging was not wrecking enough havoc on city roads, a heavy container truck got stuck under the King's Circle railway bridge on Sunday night, causing a long traffic snarl behind.

The driver of the truck, it is learnt, failed to judge the height of his vehicle and that of the bridge. As he attempted to pass below the bridge, the top of the truck rammed against a barrier on the bridge. Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries.

While moving forward was not possible. the truck also could not reverse because a large number of vehicles had got stuck behind the truck. Local police officials reached the spot and it is only then that the painstaking task of getting each vehicle to reverse began. As there was no cut in the road for quite some distance, the vehicles had to move back several hundred meters before they were able to take on alternate routes. And it is only then that the truck too could back away from the bridge.

Bridges are mostly meant to have warning signs which put out the maximum height of vehicles that can safely pass below it. No such sign was on the King's Circle railway bridge.

