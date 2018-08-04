हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai

Two masked men shoot scrap dealer businessman in Mumbai

The shooters were waiting for him outside his residential building. When the scrap dealer, Aslam Wali Khan, reached his building and alighted from his Mercedes car the shooters fired two rounds.

Two masked men shoot scrap dealer businessman in Mumbai

Two unidentified masked men shot at a scrap dealer businessman late on Friday night in Mumbai's Marol area. After firing two shots the men ran away.

One bullet hit him in the stomach but the other bullet got misfired.

The shooters after that ran away towards the bike of their companion, who was waiting at a distance and left the crime scene.

After hearing gunshots, people nearby took Aslam to Mumbai's Holy Spirit Hospital. He was admitted and the bullet was taken out. Currently, he is said to be in a stable condition.

Reaching the spot, police collected evidence and also seized the car of Aslam. The police then went to MIDC police station where the forensic team is collecting the evidence.

The police is trying to hunt down the two masked men with the help of the witnesses present at the crime scene and CCTV cameras in the area.

Police have not been able to ascertain the reason behind the crime.

