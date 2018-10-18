हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shiv Sena

Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on Nov 25, question Modi over delay Ram temple's construction

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday targetted Narendra Modi-led government over delay in construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. 

File Image

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday targetted Narendra Modi-led government over delay in construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. 

Making a strong pitch for construction of a Ram temple, Thackeray said he would visit the Uttar Pradesh town on November 25 and "question" PM Narendra Modi over the issue.

"I will go to Ayodhya on November 25. I will ask questions to the prime minister (over alleged delay in constructing the temple)...We are not enemies of the prime minister, but we don't want to play with the emotions of the people," Thackeray told a huge gathering of the party workers.

Thackeray was addressing party workers on the annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai. He went on to say that the current political scenario in the country is not like it was back in 2014. 

There is no '2014-like wave' in the country, he said.

Thackeray also asked Sena workers to be prepared for polls.

In the party convention held earlier this year, the Sena, a constituent of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra and the oldest member of the NDA, had declared to go solo in future polls.

He also sought to know why Modi had not visited Ayodhya in the past four and half years, after becoming the prime minister.

Thackeray asked the ruling BJP to declare its promise to construct the Ram temple as a "jumla" (gimmick) if it is not going to implement the same.

The Sena chief also sought to dispel the perception that his party is sticking to power in Maharashtra even as it has been unrelenting in criticising the BJP and the prime minister.

Thackeray said his party has been targeting the government over non-performance of the BJP government. 

"Now the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) is also speaking the same language as ours... Recently, RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said it is the duty of Raja (king) to keep people happy. We all know who is the king in democracy," Thackeray said, without naming anyone.

"You ask us to walk out of the government (when the Sena criticises the government)... Why don't you ask the RSS to tell the BJP to walk out of the government now (for its criticism by the Sangh)?" Thackeray asked.

He also hit out at the BJP-led government over several issues, including price rise, alleged delay in implementing the promise of abrogating Article 370 and for not acting tough against Pakistan.

Thackeray also criticised the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government for "delay" in declaring drought in the state despite several parts reeling under water shortage.

Referring to a Maharashtra BJP leader's comment that PM Modi is the "eleventh incarnation" of Lord Vishnu, Thackeray asked, "If that is the case then why the Modi government cannot control skyrocketing prices?"

(With PTI Inputs)

