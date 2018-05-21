Vendor files complaint against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, says ‘he pushed us’

A street vendor in Mumbai has filed a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, accusing him of manhandling and collecting penalty money. According to the street vendor, the BJP leader pushed them as he asked them to vacate the place where they were holding their business.

Street vendor filed complaint against BJP MP Kirit Somaiya in Mumbai, said, 'he(Kirit Somaiya) came at 8 pm & asked us to vacate the place. He came again, we told him we are vacating but he pushed us.A lady was buying vegetables, he threw her bag,also made us pay fine of Rs 1250' pic.twitter.com/E4pw7T4Obo — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2018

“He (Kirit Somaiya) came at 8 pm and asked us to vacate the place. When he came again, we told him we are vacating but he pushed us,” the vendor told news agency ANI.

He further said that Somaiya even threw the bag of a woman who was buying vegetables. The vendor also alleged that the BJP leader made all of them pay a fine of Rs 1250.

More details are awaited.