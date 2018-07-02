हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vinod Kambli

Vinod Kambli's wife hits singer Ankit Tiwari's father, accuses him of inappropriately touching her

Andrea - wife of Vinod Kambli - hit a man with her handbag after he allegedly brushed his hands against her.

PTI File photo

Mumbai: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli found himself in the center of another controversy when his wife hit a man and accused him of inappropriately touching her in a mall here. Kambli too reportedly got into a verbal argument and later registered a police complaint against the man.

The incident took place on Sunday when Kambli and wife Andrea were in the city's Inorbit Mall. In a CCTV footage accessed by Zee News, Andrea is seen hitting a man who was later identified as 59-year-old Rajendra Tiwari - father of Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari - with her bag. Andrea accused Rajendra of repeatedly touching her with 'malicious intent.' Kambli himself stepped in and a heated argument broke out between him on one side and Rajendra, Ankit and his brother Ankur.

Kambli later told Mumbai Mirror that the three men tried to attack his wife and intimidate them. "We were at the Game Zone in the mall around 3 pm when my wife caught hold of an old man's hand. He had deliberately brushed his hand against her and when she caught him in the act, he pushed her away," he said. "Minutes later when we were at the food court, two men, who we assume were the man's sons, tried to attack my wife. When I told them to back off, they told me, 'You don't know who we are'."

It is learnt that while the Kamblis filed an FIR, the Tiwaris too have registered a police complaint against the former cricketer and his wife.

